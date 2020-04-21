To the editor:
I am a parent of a middle school student at Epstein Hillel School in Marblehead. While everyone has had their lives disrupted by the COVID-19 pandemic, I am truly impressed with the work the school is doing to minimize disruption to student learning. I am also a teacher, so I know the struggles that educators and families are going through right now in trying to be sensitive to children’s emotional needs while still having them grow academically and socially. EHS’s home learning program, EHS B’bayit, has done all of this and more.
EHS wasted no time getting remote learning up and running. Students in fourth through seventh grade already had their own iPads, and students in second and third grade were given iPads to use during the closure.
With just one professional day to adjust to the new normal, teachers began online teaching within the week. While public schools are forced to stick to review and enrichment, EHS students continue to learn new material. Through videoconferencing and Google classroom, middle school students continue to meet with each teacher once or twice a week and have daily assignments posted and submitted. Three times a week, the entire school gathers via video conferencing to keep students connected to the EHS community.
Having been an EHS parent for close to 15 years, I have always known what a special school it is. Watching the faculty and students really rise to the challenges facing us all has only proven that.
Laurie Mulsman
Marblehead
