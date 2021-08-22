To the editor:
In August 1945, the war against Japan ended suddenly when the United States used its secret weapon, the atom bomb. Although many were critical of President Harry Truman for its use because of the deaths of many civilians, the lives of thousands of American and Japanese soldiers were saved by the sudden end of the war.
In August 2021, the war in Afghanistan also ended suddenly. In this case the secret weapon was the Taliban’s power of persuasion. This sudden end, too, has saved the lives of thousands of Taliban and Afghan Army soldiers.
No doubt Biden in this case deserves criticism for the chaotic and surprising end to the war. But the end was inevitable whatever the timing.
Louis Zirin
Swampscott