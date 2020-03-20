To the editor:
Years ago I stayed in a bed and breakfast on Ocracoke, a barrier island off North Carolina. The proprietor told me that during the flu epidemic after World War I, Ocracoke had closed their island and allowed no one to come on or go off island. Her husband was the only islander to contract the flu, because, when a young boy was injured, her husband volunteered to take the boy to a hospital on the mainland. Her husband died of the flu in that hospital. I’m remembering her and thinking of her husband when I’m wishing I could cheat a little on the COVID-19 restrictions.
Pat Danielson
Beverly
