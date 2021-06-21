To the editor:
Let’s take a moment to celebrate the many graduates who recently participated in Salem State University’s Viking Roll Call over the course of two weekends in mid-May.
Additional kudos should be put on to those individuals responsible for making the day as special as it was.
For many of them, they never got the chance to hear the joy these families and students felt at being able to participate in something like this, particularly the 2020 graduates.
Parents, grandparents, friends and more were able to witness their loved one cross the commencement stage in a scaled down, socially distant ceremony.
The intimacy of a parent being able to call their graduate’s name and watch with joy as they complete their education, many of whom the first in their families to do so, was an experience like none other.
I was especially pleased to see the Twomey family, father and son who completed their degree in our Bertolon School of Business, walk at the same time. It’s one of those things you can’t explain, the impact that it has.
Having people back on campus, interacting, cheering and celebrating was especially enjoyable. I was able to see colleagues for the first time, in person, in more than 14 months. I can’t describe how much I enjoyed the nearly 60 hours of jubilation.
It’s my sincerest hope we can continue this new tradition in some way for years to come. Special doesn’t quite describe it.
In a year of challenges, this was a triumph.
Michael Mitchell
Lowell
