To the editor:
In a year highlighted by COVID-19, with road races cancelled around the country, the Boys & Girls Club of Greater Salem hosted its 17th Wild Turkey Run as a virtual event. Five-hundred-and-one runners registered for the race and ran 5 miles on the course of their choosing between the dates of Nov. 12 and 26, to support Salem youth.
On behalf of the Boys & Girls Club of Greater Salem and the families we serve, thank you for your dedication to this important fundraising event, which benefits essential youth programs for our members.
Some interesting statistics from this year’s Wild Turkey Virtual 5-Mile Run:
For the 12th year in a row, women runners outnumbered men, 65.80% to 34.20%.
We had 35 kids ages 3-10 participate in our free 2020 Wild Turkey Kids At-Home Challenge.
A winning time of 29:44 was turned in by the first-place finisher, Dan Donato from Marblehead.
The female winner was Katrina Vassallo from Peabody, in a time of 31:43.
Runners joined us from across the country, representing 12 states: California, Connecticut, Colorado, Florida, Maryland, Maine, Massachusetts, New York, Rhode Island, Vermont, Virginia, Utah and the District of Columbia.
This great event would not be possible without the support of our community sponsors. Major sponsors include: New England Running Company, Institution for Savings, Brooks Sports Co., Highland Dental Group, Comcast, Marblehead Savings Bank, Moriarty & Associates, East Boston Savings Bank, A & A Services Home Improvement, Spaulding Rehabilitation, Butterworth & O’Toole Inc., Dunkin’ Donuts, and Perry & Perry Attorneys at Law. Additional race sponsors and donors include: Johnson & O’Connor, Align Credit Union, The McDonough Family, Kaloutas Painting, Merry-Fox Realty, John J. Walsh Insurance, Correnti & Darling LLP, Tinti & Navins PC, Tides Restaurant, Waters & Brown, SalemRoadRaces.com, Witch Museum, Salem Haunts and StephenOGrady.com.
Again, thank you for making this another successful Thanksgiving event despite this year’s challenges.
Doug Bollen
Wild Turkey race director
Salem
