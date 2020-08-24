To the editor:
I am writing in enthusiastic support of my friend Joe Kennedy and his candidacy for the U.S. Senate. Peabody, like the rest of the country, is at a crossroads. Now, more than ever, we need a strong federal partner we can rely on to advocate for Peabody in Washington. From rebuilding critical infrastructure, to providing resources for Peabody’s small businesses to making sure our schools can provide young people a safe and productive learning environment, we need to move on from the last 50 years and look toward the next 50.
I’m with Joe because he has public service in his DNA. His grandfather imparted on all of us a crucial lesson – that the purpose of life is to contribute in some way to making things better. That very simple principle is why I have dedicated much of my life to serving the people of Peabody and, having met and hosted Joe in our city multiple times, I know it lies at the heart of his campaign. For Joe, that means being a fixture in our communities, building coalitions that will help enact policies that will benefit Peabody families, and digging in not when it’s politically convenient, but when it’s right.
In Joe, we have a candidate that can once again lead a clarion call to service. We have a candidate that finally recognizes that those closest to the problems should be closest to the solutions. And we have a candidate that is ready to work to make Peabody and the North Shore an even better place to live, work, and raise a family.
I respectfully ask for you to cast your vote for Joe Kennedy for U.S. Senate.
Tom Gould
Councilor-At-Large
Peabody
