To the editor:
If there was a poll to register understanding of Americans of the word “autocracy,” I would go back to the time in 2014 when I carried a large sign with the word on it to a protest at Grant Circle in Gloucester.
The protest was to express opposition to the separation of immigrant women and children being detained on the border. Few if any people recognized the word or its applicability to this country. That may have changed now. Americans it would seem, were not ready to accept that this was not just a foreign term and applied across the globe including here. Welcome to the world we live in. Another expression that has come to plague us is “nativism.”
Bill Jackson
Danvers
