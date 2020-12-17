To the editor:
I am writing in response to the Dec. 8 article in the Salem News about John Paul Moran and several State Rep candidates challenging the results of the November elections here in Massachusetts. Specifically, they challenged incumbents (Moran challenged popular Congressman Seth Moulton) and allege that they didn’t have time to mount a campaign, that incumbents had the advantage, and that early and mail-in voting was somehow illegal, although it was passed by our legislators — the people who make our laws.
As a state representative candidate in the 2nd Essex District who also challenged an incumbent and lost, I understand how hard it is. And I lost by a 51% to 49%. But I respect the validity of the election; I appreciate that mail-in and early voting kept people safe in a pandemic; and I agree that I had enough time to campaign. So I made the concession call to my opponent two hours after polls closed. It was hard – but it was the right thing, and the only thing, to do.
While I wish I had won, I won’t claim that election was stolen, because it’s just not true. It’s over. People voted. I trust the results. And I would never force the electorate to stand in line for a one-day election during a growing pandemic. Demanding that people risk their lives to vote proves that Moran et al don’t care about the people they claim to want to represent. This court case is wasting time and money, and undermining our faith in democracy. It’s time to move forward and build back our faith in our government.
Christina Eckert
Boxford
