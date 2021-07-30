To the editor:
Your July 26 editorial (”Act quickly to stop sewage outfalls”) discloses an important point. The real, extreme infrastructure problems need to be accounted for and need to be maintained.
Growing up in Providence, R.I., in the late ‘40s early ‘50s, I was well aware of the repeated hurricane storm surges rolling up Narragansett Bay and inundating downtown, knocking out the electric power station. These events were so common that every gas station had a lawnmower engine on standby to hook up to the gas pumps to keep in business until electric power was restored. It wasn’t until 1966 that the government built a barrier that could be moved into place at Fox Point to protect downtown.
The disaster reaped by Katrina in New Orleans was exacerbated by the levees being undermined and the pumps not working. Although the problem of having portions of the city below sea level was addressed, they weren’t properly designed, constructed or kept up.
As reported in this paper, the dumping of sewage overflow into the Merrimack river is happening too often to be a “rare/100-year“ event.
Also, the July 26 letter to the editor by Duncan Cox, based on the previous article by Paul Leighton, implies the question “what were they thinking?” The Beverly City Council got all nervous and jerky and banned plastic bags but didn’t express any concern about proper disposal when installing an artificial turf field with a limited life at the high school. Then they did it again by voting an extra $1 million to install another artificial turf field at the new middle school.
Right next to this letter to the editor is another comment by Vinicius Storck calling for support for the 100% Clean Act. Once you crack the code and realize “clean” is PC code for no carbon dioxide. But neither he nor any of the other “climate activists” go on to explain what’s “unclean about plant food!
There is no doubt climate is changing. Locally, cross country skiing at Beverly Golf & Tennis is a memory; we’re about to set a record for rainfall in July. Then there is the Texas snowstorm that shut down the clean power grid.
Regardless of the cause whether it’s CO2 build up or Milankovitch cycles or sunspot cycles, the problems are real and now. So fooling ourselves with plastic bag bans, adding photovoltaic panels on our roofs, building offshore wind farms will be too little and too late even if they are the right answers. We need direct action on the specific problems now! And not depend on something magical happening by 2035 like China and India foregoing our lifestyle and stop building coal fired power plants.
George Binns
Beverly
