To the editor:
The most recent accessory dwelling ordinance in front of the Salem City Council is being reported by Mayor Kim Driscoll and some council members on their social media and newsletters to provide housing for “young adults starting out in new careers making entry-level salaries. It includes our service workers, in restaurants, hospitals, and hotels.” This statement sets a false hope for the people in our community who need affordable housing the most.
Let’s look at the actual numbers in the ADU ordinance and determine the minimum salary to afford this rent. First, the rent being proposed in this ordinance for a one-bedroom is $1,347 per month (70% of the fair market rent). Second, what is the minimum salary in order to afford this rent? Well, the federal government considers housing affordable when a resident spends 30% or less of their gross income on rent and utilities. In this case, $1,347 divided by 30% is $4,490 per month or $53,880 per year. How many of entry-level or service workers are making $54,000 per year?
Next, state guidelines for a person making 60% of the area mean income, lists the maximum monthly rent at $1,333 (almost the same as above). The maximum salary the state allows for this is 60% of AMI or 60% times $119,000, which is $71,400 a tear. So, there you have the salary range of people who can afford a one-bedroom ADU in Salem, $53,800 to $71,400.
Now ask yourself this question: Do young adults starting out in new careers making entry-level salaries as service workers in restaurants, in hospitals and in hotels earn $53,800 to $71,000 per year? Unfortunately, they do not and once again will not be able to afford the ADUs that they are being told will be affordable.
Furthermore, what makes matters worse is this ordinance has no cap for maximum yearly salary. Meaning it will create competition for the ADU between our entry-level worker making $46,000 per year and a five-year professional working in Boston earning $96,000 per year (with excellent credit and references) looking for lower rent to save for a house. On paper when deciding who to rent to, whom do you think the homeowner is going to choose? Once again those most in need won’t get the ADU.
I find the claims of Mayor Driscoll and some councilors that this ordinance will create affordable housing is just propaganda to push their personal agendas or beliefs. It creates a false hope for those who need affordable housing. Quite frankly, it reminds me of the GEICO fishermen who has a dollar at the end of the line and pulls it away and says “you almost got it!” Salem can and must do better. If we are trying to create affordable housing, then let’s do that. Set a cap on the max salary of whom the unit is being rented to and make a deeper cut to 50% AMI.
Steve Kapantais
Salem
