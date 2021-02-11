To the editor:
Kudos to The Salem News for publishing that informative article about Georgia Congresswoman Marjorie T. Greene’s removal from her committee assignments because of her truly hateful and violent conspiracy theories.
Greene’s response for her dreadful actions and violent beliefs was to claim “I was allowed to believe things that were not true.” “Allowed?” No, this white woman of privilege chose to believe and spread her lies and twisted thinking.
She “allowed” herself to smear the children killed in the Parkland and Sandy Hook massacres, calling them scripted fake happenings with paid actors simulating the terrible deaths. Their grieving parents have been bombarded by Greene’s followers who believe her lies. (Greene now admits that mass school shootings did happen -- but has not apologized to those parents.)
She “allowed” herself to harass one of the Parkland survivors when he refused to take her vicious bait. She “allowed” herself to be the star of a poster showing her with an assault rifle pointed at images of three Democratic women representatives.
I was aghast to learn that so many of her Republican colleagues applauded her at the recent hearing. They did not defend her verbally, but they allowed themselves to applaud her. Sadly, they put their political ambitions above the truth, knowing that she has been anointed by the former president as a “rising star” Will the Republicans still applaud her when she runs again?
Paula Garabedian Wall
Peabody
