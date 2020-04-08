To the editor:
With more than 5,000 people per square mile, Salem is already a dense urban community. In fact, more dense than any other nearby community except Lynn, and with lower average household income than all but Lynn. The 2020 census will surely quantify even greater density. Recently, we have had 1,000-plus new units of housing constructed and there are hundreds more units in the pipeline (even before the 92 units now proposed at 53-59 Mason St.).
What we haven’t done is focus comparable planning and development efforts on job growth in Salem. We have been building residential developments on our traditional commercial/industrial sites, eliminating them from the option to incubate and grow the next generation of technology/business enterprise here with jobs here in our city. (Don’t get me started on the cruise ship myth.) This choice has consequences.
It is never good to over-invest in a single sector, but that is what we’ve been doing through municipal policy and decision making, in nearly complete obeisance to the developer-driven residential market. If, when the acreage beyond the power plant (which doesn’t even make Salem’s list of top employers) comes under development, we double down on housing, then we will be set up for an even more constrained, less balanced economic future for Salem. And, it will be one where we are even more dependent on jobs in other places, locking us into the worst commutes in the nation (no matter whether there is a South Salem train stop built or not). Moreover, our tax base, already undercut by a significant percentage of tax-exempt entities (nonprofits and governmental) will be further unbalanced by its dependence on revenue from homeowners and the commonwealth and through self-defining as a poor “gateway” community. (Little-known fact: according to their own documents, what the Gateway Cities program hopes to help its member cities achieve closely matches what Salem already has: a vibrant, walkable, mixed-use downtown. Tell me again why Salem is in this program?)
During this housing boom, we have diminished the highly respected and long-valued architectural heritage of our historic city with “out of the box” designs instead of complementary architecture. With the compliance of city boards and commissions, we have the 21st-century equivalent of high-priced tenements rising in almost every neighborhood. Dense housing, cheek by jowl, with limited or no green space, no views, and small living spaces (even micro-units) that do not support much quality of life. In fact, what is largely being built is basically a roof over your head and access to a frequently failed regional transit system. The developers pay the city a transportation contribution and many are required to improve elements of our infrastructure, and, if all you need is four walls to come home to, you’ll probably be all set. But there is little or no creation of shared community amenities to mitigate our city’s increasing density.
Now, consider the Governor’s Housing Choice legislation (this round liberally seasoned with hundreds of millions of dollars). If the Legislature passes it, under this city administration we will be assured of even more multi-story oversized residential development in Salem. In other nearby communities like Hamilton and Wenham, also on the commuter rail, this will not happen. Those towns will never elect officials, hire managers, or populate boards with anyone who would want to open up zoning to dense housing. They will not cut up their larger house lots nor threaten their open space, neither will they ever permit tenement-density housing. Their exposure to 40B development has done little to add to increased housing. So, Salem’s quality of life will be further degraded by increased traffic volumes, lost open space, and more people depending on a set quantity of resources because we’ll over build and be locked into carrying more of society’s burdens. And, guaranteed, in addition to higher residential taxes, fees for everything will be added or go up, as they already do, because residential development costs more than it pays in taxes.
Note also that, in the aftermath of the closing of Union Hospital, Salem Hospital’s expanded ER is a regular source of dismaying stories about hours-long waits for treatment (and that was pre-coronavirus). So much for the state’s regional planning capabilities. (By the way, why allow the closure of Lynn’s hospital in a city of 95,000 — even more densely populated than Salem — and shift that demand here when we are half the size?) And, remember, our more complex (and profitable) cardiac and pediatric surgical care has been shifted from Salem Hospital to Boston institutions, so we have even less supportive health services here than in the past.
Right now, the state is on the verge of allowing cities to change or eliminate zoning with a simple majority of councilors – down from two-thirds. Does anyone believe this will make things better in Salem? We shouldn’t. We will shoulder the burdens of further density, while wealthier, less diverse communities will continue to avoid doing anything remotely close to their fair share in housing production. The message is clear: Boston’s need for housing is Salem’s problem to solve. Not Hamilton’s, not Marblehead’s, and above all not Swampscott’s. Governor Baker’s policies, eagerly taken up by Salem’s administration, are clear: workforce housing for thee, but not for me.
