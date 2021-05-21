To the editor:
I was very impressed with Ted Warren’s May 13 column “Choices for a historic maritime deep-water port.” Warren reminds us of Salem’s maritime history and links it with our future in offshore wind.
Historically the 42-acre Footprint site has been designated for producing energy – from coal to gas. Now we actually have the opportunity to create clean energy. Salem has so many of the criteria for participating in the deep-water offshore wind industry that we will become a major player on the East Coast. A 21st century city helping the Earth to reduce greenhouse gases and meet our goals for renewable energy.
Salem will also benefit by an increase in jobs during the marshalling stage and later as an operations, servicing and maintenance hub for the Atlantic seaboard. President Biden is promoting offshore so it is the right moment to move in this direction. One more important point: Nature has given Salem all of the right components to be a Designated Port Area (DPA), which is rare. The DPA is restricted to water-dependent industrial use. We should not give up our DPA or even modify it. Footprint’s willingness to sell or lease their land to the offshore wind industry offers Salem an opportunity. Remember what William Arthur Ward said: “Opportunities are like sunrises, if you wait too long, you miss them.”
Kate Enderlin
Salem
||||