To the editor:
I want to thank Mayor Kim Driscoll, the police and fire department, emergency medical services and Ellen Talkowsky for a great job keeping Salem residents and visitors safe during Halloween. This in an unprecedented time of COVID-19 and 5 inches of snow this October.
The use of barriers, officers, masks, reservations and reduced hours set the stage to make this work smoothly.
I have seen many Haunted Happenings in a personal and professional framework. I spent many hours at the Visitor Center from 1976 to 2010 for the National Park Service. This year seemed to take all the negatives and mold them into a workable positive for our residents and visitors.
Thank you for a job well done. You all rallied in a very hard time.
Peter D. La Chapelle
Salem
