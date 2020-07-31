To the editor:
T.S. Eliot once wrote, “I am no prophet — and here’s no great matter.” Though I relate to the first claim (I’m no diviner either), we live in a moment of monumental import.
Donald Trump will be reelected on Nov. 3. This narcissistic, megalomaniacal, totalitarian, fascist dictator wannabe has enough followers who will vote for him even if he were to shoot someone in the middle of Fifth Avenue.
As I write this, photos of Trump kissing Jeffrey Epstein on the head in the back of a limousine saturate social media. This is the same Epstein of which Trump said “I was not a fan of his” right after the former was arrested for trafficking underage girls on July 9, 2019. Imagine if that was Obama or Biden!
At a July 21, 2020 press conference, Trump offered well-wishes to Ghislaine Maxwell, who lured young girls into Epstein’s sex ring. What if Elizabeth Warren, Bernie Sanders, or (heaven forbid) one of the Clintons offered commendatory words publicly to a pedophile’s procurer?
My deepest fear, though, is that if Trump is not reelected this fall, he will refuse to leave office. He will tie-up the election results in court maintaining that “illegal aliens” voted for Biden. He claims that he actually won the popular vote in 2016 for the same reason. (He lost by close to 3 million votes.)
Either that or he will declare a state of emergency — a national crisis that will make the transfer of power impossible. Tanks will fill the streets of Washington, D.C., for dramatic effect. His brownshirts, currently at work in Portland, Oregon, will be in full force. Trump will call it a “tremendous” response, one that “no one could possibly imagine.”
I am no prophet, but you heard it here first.
What is even more terrifying, though, is that half of the country will applaud such moves. He will not need proof, mind you. He just needs to say it. Trump devotees are already salivating over the prospect of a Trump Dynasty with Ivanka, Don Jr., Eric, Tiffany, and even Barron succeeding him. If they could rewrite the Constitution and make Melania heir to the throne they would.
The irony is that Trump has hijacked our freedom and liberty in the name of freedom and liberty. (He may be a genius after all.) Trump is a smug autocrat who will do anything possible to maintain power. Make no mistakes: his rhetoric over the past four years was well-crafted to dupe a hardworking, disenfranchised populace into following him in lockstep.
Whether Donald J. Trump is reelected or not, we will be stuck with him — and the fallout of his legacy — for a long, long time.
Dr. John Tamilio III
Beverly
