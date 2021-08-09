To the editor:
I am writing this in response to the Aug. 6 article “Man to serve 6 months in abuse of puppy.”
Six months? Are you serious? The abuser was given a 21/2 year jail term initially, but all but six months was suspended. This is not justice for this poor, defenseless puppy, Jack. He suffered greatly and had to be euthanized because of his injuries. This just breaks my heart. I’m so tired of animal abusers getting off with just a slap on the wrist. Please let’s have punishment that fits the crime and make sure it is enforced -- to the max!)
Our precious companions ask for nothing but to love and be loved. We owe it to them to be their voice. I beg you, legislators -- toughen the laws and consequences of animal abuse now. Jack, you have a special place in my heart. RIP and enjoy running around with all your little friends at Rainbow Bridge.
On a different note, I’d like to thank the animal leagues in Massachusetts for rescuing the abused dogs from South Carolina. MSPCA-Angell and the Northeast Animal Shelter have joined forces to help animals locally and nationally. They are making sure these dogs get the medical care needed before adoption into loving homes. I can’t thank you enough for all you do.
Donna Soderlund
Beverly
||||