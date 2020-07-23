To the editor:
At least once year, and it has happened again, a traffic island sponsor’s sign has been removed (stolen?) from a garden that the sponsor paid for, purchased plants and mulch for, and planted to support the city in its efforts to enhance the city’s neighborhoods and downtown areas. Insignificant perhaps, but hurtful.
The sign is replaced by the city as soon as possible, but in the meantime one has to wonder what the perpetrators are thinking. Are they reveling in the congratulations from their buddies on their outstandingly bold deed? And what are the sponsors left to believe? Why bother if their generous gestures are so little appreciated? It is thoughtless vandalism surely, but on behalf of Salem’s Beautification Committee, we want our traffic island sponsors to know how much we appreciate their civic-minded generosity -- their contribution to our quality of life.
And people out there: If you find such a sign in your recycling bin or tossed into your bushes, please rescue it and call City Hall (978-745-9595) to notify them. Broken and stolen signs are not inexpensive to replace. And I don’t need to remind you that it comes out of your tax dollars.
Sandi Power
Chair
Salem Beautification Committee’s Traffic Island Program
