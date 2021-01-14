To the editor:Text ColorSwatch/NoneStrokeStyle/$ID/SolidText ColorSwatch/NoneStrokeStyle/$ID/Solid$ID/NothingText ColorText Color$ID/NothingText ColorText Color
Once in a lifetime there comes a person who does not play by the rules. Rules reflect the standards of others who play the game. The object of their game is to win. What is missing from their game is what is the standard achieved when the game is over. What has been taught to all the participants. The real lesson is when they leave the field and enter society.
It is really very simple, a lesson learned on the field is a lesson that becomes a way of life off the field.
Mr. Bill Belichick is such a man. Hs action in refusing the Presidential Medal of Freedom moves him up a notch. A recognition in the highest honor awarded not by a person but by a society. It is not granted but is achieved from birth. It is a belief system that is innate. Any recognition other than mental adoption is without merit.
More Bills, fewer Donalds.
Ken Bonacci
Salem
||||