To the editor:
During his campaign for the Democratic presidential nomination, Bernie Sanders advocated that education in public colleges should be tuition-free. I quite agree with his position, not least because of the trillions of dollars of student loan debt.
Of course, the knee-jerk reaction of people on the right say only socialist countries such as Cuba and Russia do this.
If one looks at countries in Europe, most have tuition-free education at public colleges. Are these countries -- like Denmark, Norway, Sweden, Finland, Germany and France -- socialist? The answer is a loud “no” because, except for Norway, 90% of all enterprises are privately owned and run. In the case of Norway, public ownership is 60% mainly because the energy sector is so large. So the charge that tuition-free colleges occur only in socialist countries is false.
Furthermore, tuition-free college education is American as apple pie, as it began with the passage, at Lincoln’s urging, of the Land Grant bill in 1860. This bill enabled most state colleges to offer tuition-free admissions to the few who did not have to work to help support their families. But the tuition-free era ended, unfortunately, in the 1960s when the number of Americans wanting to go to college outstripped the funding available.
It was at that time, 196, under the Johnson administration, that the federal government began guaranteeing student loans. This was followed by Nixon’s student loan (Sallie Mae) program used by tens of thousands if students, creating a crisis of student debt that now sits at $1.53 trillion.
Surely, a great country like ours can go back to the future and once again have tuition-free education at state colleges. It would be a win-win situation. Not only would it allow many more young people a chance at the American Dream, but it would add to the pool of very capable people to keep America competitive in the global economy.
Louis Zirin
Peabody
