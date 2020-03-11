To the editor:
I think Michael Hiltzik (“You paid off your student loans. You should still support canceling them for others,” March 8) is missing the points in his article on student loan forgiveness.
If we totally forgive all student debt, what happens when people want — as they will — forgiveness of mortgages, consumer loans, credit card debt, tax liabilities, etc.? Will any provision be made for those who worked two and three jobs so they could pay off their student loans? Should a student who took out loans for school and is now earning a six-figure income receive the same consideration as the social worker who earns a measly $40,000 a year? When you signed for those loans, you gave your word that you would repay them. Does giving one’s word even mean anything anymore?
I don’t disagree that something has got to be done. Here are a couple of ideas:
Parents, please do not tell your kids they can go to any school they want. Sit down with them — middle school is not too early — and tell them, in plain English, what you can and cannot afford. Encourage them to apply for scholarships and to work a part-time job. Spending two years at community college is an excellent transition to higher education.
Trade school is a viable option. Don’t allow gender bias to get in the way. Women make fine electricians and men are excellent nurses. The trades are ageing out and we need highly skilled young people. Besides, it’s impossible to outsource a clogged drain to another country.
Let’s return to the days when student loans could be discharged in bankruptcy, but with a few changes. As the law reads now, student loans cannot be discharged in bankruptcy, unless payment of the debt “will impose an undue hardship on you and your dependents.” Courts use different tests to evaluate whether a particular borrower has shown an undue hardship. Let’s standardize those tests and make it a little easier to obtain relief. Perhaps loans could be paid back at 50 cents on the dollar. Perhaps private loans could be discharged in bankruptcy but not federal loans. Or the other way around. But debts are debts, and they should be repaid somehow.
I do believe that student debt is a drag on the economy. And I’m grateful that we were able to get our kids through college without “undue hardship.” But total forgiveness of student loan debt will foster continued dependence on government to fix all our problems.
Kate Nelson
Beverly
