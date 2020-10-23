To the editor:
On the remote possibility of a Biden-Harris win, America will experience the biggest bait- and-switch scheme in history.
House Speaker Nancy Pelosi signaled such with her sudden interest in the 25th Amendment dealing with the removal of an impaired president. Her ostensible concern for Donald Trump’s imagined impairment due to COVID-19 medical treatments provided a convenient cover to grease the skids for the eventual removal of an impaired Biden.
The switch to Kamala Harris will set in motion the Democrats’ objective to “fundamentally change America,” as was articulated by Barack Obama in his 2008 and 2012 runs for president.
Fundamentals that include nine Supreme Court Justices and the Electoral College have served and continue to serve America well. Their removal would indeed “fundamentally change America.”
Peter Kushkowski
Portland, Conn.
