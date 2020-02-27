To the editor:
As a former homeless citizen who depends on multiple programs to survive, I want government programs to be comprehensive, cost-effective and sustainable. Thankfully, Bernie Sanders’ agenda offers many new ideas: health care for all, employment for all, student loan forgiveness, affordable housing, social security expansion and more. Unfortunately, Bernie Sanders does not deserve your vote because he has a $25 trillion revenue gap, according to Forbes Magazine.
FactCheck.org and the Urban Institute estimates that Sanders’ programs will cost $60 trillion and will double the size of government. If all these programs and taxes were implemented, Forbes Magazine and the Progressive Policy Institute estimate that revenue will only be about $28.5 trillion dollars. The Sanders campaign believes that revenue will be $42.5 trillion dollars. The tax revenue gap is somewhere between $18.5 trillion and $31.5 trillion.
If you have to balance a checkbook every day to exist, how could you vote for someone who refuses to do the same work with his own proposals’ budget by $25 trillion dollars? If you do feel comfortable voting for Sanders with this knowledge, feel free to write a check for $57,142 to the IRS for every American who can’t afford to pay for this $25 trillion gap.
Leoule Goshu
Salem
