To the editor:
Last week I decided to go and get tested for COVID-19 since this is continually urged by people on the TV and in the paper. Also, mistakenly believed it would be less crowded because it was for Beverly residents only and during hours not convenient for many working people.
Being a habitual “early bird,” I arrived at Lynch Park at 7:30 a.m. I was in line, four cars from making a right turn into the driveway down into the parking lot. At 8 a.m. the line began to move, slowly. Shortly after 8, a policeman arrived and stood at the driveway entrance. The line continued to creep forward, I turned into the driveway. About 8:30, a police cruiser pulled down on the far left side of the drive followed by a long line of cars (23 to be exact), which were led onto the auxiliary parking on the far left. Then, he motions to me, I am now next to make a right turn into the parking lot, to turn left and get into line behind all these other cars! I refused, I now had been in line for more than 90 minutes and I’m supposed to go to the end of the line! A woman in a white sweater and myself as well as the person in the pickup behind me were all very upset and verbalizing our complaints to the very young policeman at the bottom of the hill. All he kept saying was he was following orders. The police might have been “following orders” but clearly whoever was giving the orders did not understand what was going on. Yelling at people and ordering them around in a very unfair fashion is not the way to go. Ultimately, after a two-hour wait, I was able to get tested. Also, the two young men doing the testing could have used some help. It was not a smooth flowing system.
Rarely, have I gone to a planned public venue that had no plan in place to deal with the traffic/crowd. Lynch Park has a large parking lot plus an overflow lot. Seems it would have been fairly simple to set up a corral utilizing traffic cones prior to starting and probably got most cars into the lots. Also prior to police arriving, people were polite and waiting their turn, but when people saw the unfairness of what was happening the good will quickly evaporated.
If this is what it’s like to get tested, what’s it going to be like trying to get vaccinated? The governor continues to encourage people to get tested. Most people would be more cooperative if the process was better organized. Many people simply turned around and left. Can’t blame them.
Good luck to anyone going to get tested.
Christine Beote
Beverly