I am concerned that David Manzi’s letter ("Beverly needs tax relief," July 16) referenced my name as he stated his opinions about the current administration of Beverly.
To restate, my July 1 letter was a plea for restoration of some trashcans in high traffic public areas around town. My letter was intended to raise awareness of what I think is a trash problem.
I believe that Mayor Cahill, the City Council, and those working in leadership roles have worked hard in the midst of an unprecedented health crisis that began mid March to move Beverly forward safely.
I have worked closely at the Statehouse with state Rep. Parisella and can attest that he and his staff take constituent concerns very seriously. Both state Rep. Parisella and state Sen. Lovely support Beverly in Boston and fight for economic benefits to come our way. There are 350 other cities and towns that are fighting for a piece of the same pie!
I respect the work that both the Beverly administration and our elected state officials are accomplishing. We are ALL in the pandemic. The people working for us are human. Like us they have had their lives pivot, have had to make hard decisions, have suffered personal losses, and have no magic wand in their pocket. I thank them for their service.
Georgia Bills
Beverly
