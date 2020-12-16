To the editor:
How dare they? The Beverly Council just rubber stamped a Mike Cahill real estate tax increase approaching 4% with the median-valued home increasing $216.
Beverly homeowners should’ve seen this coming when Paul Guanci and his go-along councilors arrogantly passed a record-high $136.4 million budget with no serious attempt at cost reductions!
Here are just a few of the many blunders Cahill, Guanci and company have cost hard-working Beverly taxpayers recently: Briscoe sold for $600,000 when a solid $4 million bid was poo-pooed, a dredging company is demanding $1.2 million in damages, $4 million in school security enhancements with many taking place at a new middle school that already has Beverly homeowners on the hook for more than $114 million during the bonding term, a school budget increase of $1.4 million, the city-owned golf club under a new five-year contract will be paid $380,000 less per year by the management company and the city will spend $5 million on property renovations, a doomed harbor restaurant.
To add to the frustration, this fiscal year Cahill will draw more than $1 million in cash reserves and cut $350,000 in sidewalk and road repairs that are far overdue and underfunded.
The reality of it all is that Beverly homeowners continue to be pummeled. Maximum tax increases of 21/2% -- that’s a joke. Homeowners have seen increases close to two times that and have every right to demand real estate tax stabilization.
At the state level, Proposition 21/2 needs to be rewritten to better protect homeowners seeing real estate taxes beyond 2.5% per year. When at the state level are state Sen. Joan Lovely and state Rep. Jerry Parisella going to start publicly advocating for homeowners?
David Manzi
Beverly
