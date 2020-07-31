To the editor:
I`am writing because I have been a victim of pandemic-related unemployment assistance fraud. My identity was stolen to use to defraud not only the Massachusetts unemployment system but also the Colorado unemployment system. These claims were specifically for COVID-19 assistance.
I know there have been a very large number of people who have been victimized. It is time to make change. Our Social Security numbers are not secure or sacred. The overuse of the number for various identifications must change to a new system. I urge all law-abiding citizens to contact the officials in government who can bring about this change. We are inundated daily with robo-calls, scams by mail and internet hacking, much of the time by scammers in foreign countries.
Our country has been sold out. Jobs gone overseas, diseases brought into our country, our borders breached. Wasn't 9-11 enough ? Now COVID-19. There are honest U.S. citizens who desperately, rightfully need those funds and other health assistance that they worked hard for and are entitled to. Now it is being stolen going to people who have no allegiance to our country, nor have they worked for it. Unemployment is government granted and earned over a lifetime. Social Security numbers should not be an open book. How many times have we been asked to give the last four numbers of our Social Security? That is now becoming our new identity.
Be careful when showing your driver's license for identification purposes. Cover the license number. Do not allow anyone to take your picture while showing your license.
We have great thinkers in this country surely a number or letter system can be issued for identity ONLY.
I for one have had enough! No more rob-calls and internet hackers!
Carol Frechette
Peabody MA
||||