To the editor:
In response to the June 25 letter “Biden, bishops and the Eucharist,” the issue with the president of the United States and others in authority is the one of sanctity of life from conception to natural death and whether the Eucharist is to be given to political persons in a position of power who espouse abortion.
This issue is before Pope Francis and the convocation of Catholic bishops. What will happen we do not know at this point in time. We must ask ourselves what would Jesus Christ say or do? We know He the son of God always preached mercy, forgiveness, repentance and peace. That much we know.
The Catholic catechism states that in its union persons in a state of grace and not having committed grave sin or repented of it through the sacrament of reconciliation can receive the body and blood of Jesus Christ in Holy Communion.
Is it grave or serious sin for a political leader with such power to approve abortion of the innocent humans beings as third party? I don’t know/ Only Jesus Christ knows. He says be merciful. That much we know. Maybe receiving the Eucharist will change Mr. Biden’s political opinion to be pro-life, maybe it won’t. We have to be merciful and not judge. Christ is the ultimate judge.
However, this I know it is not right to take the life of an innocent human being who cannot speak for themselves. That is one of God’s Ten Commandments.
Philip J. Celeste
Danvers
