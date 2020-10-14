To the editor:
My wife and I had our hearts crushed recently when our beloved Charlie, the family cat, was put under because of a growth . Charlie loved life , food , water and cat nip. But we couldn’t save him. The veterinarian invited us to Charlie’s life ending event and we accepted it. The facility was a former home with a wrap around porch and we were able to see his little paw shaved and then that spot injected with the chemical that would liberate him from his suffering. We witnessed this all through a window.
A loved one recently underwent major surgery and for months worth of visits prior we said hello to each other through the storm door window of her Cape home when we visited.
Another family member recently succumbed to a condition that could transform her journey in life from here to the other side. My wife and I brought some home-cooked food and then went to the side of the building where her room is so we could wave while peering through a window.
COVID-19 has proliferated a great tragedy in human history. We cannot touch, kiss and hold the people who are most important in our lives that are isolated, suffering and dying. I’ve seen all over social media stories of the sharp pain of children unable to get close to their parents in nursing homes and rehab facilities. We’re all making do with visits outdoors and social distancing for now. But how will this play out in the coming winter? There are countless stories of loved ones passing away alone and things might only get worse. Driving someone to cancer treatments presents some almost insurmountable challenges. Things are simply more complicated today.
In an important way I can at least make a contribution to play a critical part in blunting the widespread suffering.
Blood is needed by so many people and donations are down significantly because of the cancellation of thousands of community-based donation drives. People are understandably afraid to donate due to unfounded fears of Covid-19 transmission risks.
Blood is needed by those dying, those fighting cancer and those with medical complications in the midst of the pandemic with all its restrictions to normal access . I’ve been donating blood for 6 years and my blood type is O-Negative. My blood type is acceptable virtually by every human being on this earth. This is the blood you get if you end up in an emergency unit and there’s not enough time to look up your record or take a sample to find what type you are.
I recently learned that people in need of blood transfusions require a minimum of 3 pints. When I donate ---restricted to every 54 days ----- I can only donate one pint. Some people need 10 pints in 24 hours. All the blood I’ve donated in 6 years could have helped no more than 2-3 people who need transfusions. But I know I’ve helped many . Yet, I’ve come to realize how acute the shortage can be.
I continue to have an excellent experience donating at sites with stepped up measures of safety by caring professionals practicing enhanced safety protocols. I donate regularly at local American Red Cross centers and recently at Mass General Hospital in Boston too.
For many reading this you also may need to peer through a window to say hello---or good-bye--- to someone you love. But since you have blood coursing through your veins please donate some of it if you are medically capable. There is also a need for blood platelets, plasma and red blood cells (called Power Red donation)
There are people on the other side of a glass or plastic partition desperately in need.
To donate please contact the American Red Cross 800-733-2767 or go to redcross.org.
Joe D’Amore
Groveland
