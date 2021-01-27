To the editor:
Thanks to lack of ridership, the MBTA has decided to stop service on some bus routes, one of them being the 465 from Salem to Danvers. This bus goes to both malls and into Danvers Square. I work in Danvers and as of some time in March I’m going to have to walk to and from work everyday. A taxi would cost me $120 a week. I may still be younger that some but the people that take the bus to doctors appointments and shopping are out of luck.
I understand it’s because ridership is down but this is going to affect quite a few of my friends. Some work at Home Depot, some at JC Penney and quite a few at Target. These days many businesses are closing; we cannot afford to look for another job. I can’t start all over again. I’m happy where I am. I’m lucky to work with some great people.
They claim this is temporary, let’s hope it really is. This bus also has a stop right across the street from the Cancer Center on Endicott Street in Danvers. I wish I could get a straight answer when speaking to the MBTA as to when the bus will stop running. I don’t want to pay $55 for a pass if I’m not going to be able to take the bus. My only other option is to take the bus to Lynn then transfer to the bus to Danvers.
Christine Plecinoga
Salem
