To the editor:
How do we shape the quality of life for ourselves during the next few years? Salem residents will choose leaders in the upcoming elections who will be working on our behalf on a select group of goals, and therein lie choices. Which goals are the most urgent at this point in time? What needs do most citizens share?
When you vote for mayor and city councilors, consider:
-- How did downtown (Main Street) Gloucester’s new construction Harbor Village of 30 units in a single building of appropriate scale (100% affordable units) get built with full parking on site and retail -- and why couldn’t Salem do 100% affordable housing on a lot the city already owned? Did we short-change ourselves on the courthouse/crescent lot deal?
-- Are we really doing a good job of creating affordable housing or are recent initiatives in effect window-dressing for developers, with little improvement in housing costs?
-- Time to be smart and selective about development projects, to hold to our standards, not relax them. Salem is ranked No. 19 in population density of all cities and towns in Massachusetts based on 2019 U.S. Census data.
-- Some believe we must initiate as many development projects as possible while interest rates are low. “Money will never be cheaper.” Do you think this is good public policy for Salem?
-- The Salem Downtown Renewal Plan (last city submission to the state dated Dec. 9, 2011) is a formal commitment of standards from the city to the state; it states our redevelopment objectives and details well-defined standards the Salem Redevelopment Authority and Design Review Board must follow in administering the plan. It may be found on salem.com under the SRA’s page (boards and committees). Check out the executive summary pages E6 and 7; Section 3 is specific instructions to the Design Review Board. Check out pages 3-8 through 3-20 for building setback, curb cuts, lighting, parking and many more requirements -- and consider:
-- Is the Design Review Board regularly disregarding these standards?
-- Is the Zoning Board of Appeals awarding variances when “hardships” do not meet the state-defined standard?
-- Is the Planning Board too often allowing the technical device of planned urban development projects to circumvent our zoning ordinances and the Salem Downtown Renewal Plan?
How many “yes/probably” answers to the questions posed above signal it’s time for leadership changes in the mayor’s office and City Council? What do we have to lose if we continue our current free-wheeling approach to development?
Misinformation about incumbents and challengers has found its way into our local media, both traditional and social; please do your homework and vote for less greed/more balance.
A thought for incumbents: If you are successful in winning re-election, do not consider it an endorsement for unbridled development. The vitriol surrounding this year’s campaigns signal serious dissatisfaction with the recent status quo.
Pamela Broderick
Salem
