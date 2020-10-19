To the editor:
Could someone enlighten me on the current rules regarding reusable shopping bags? It appears each store is making their own rules.
I was under the impression we were supposed to return to the practice of no plastic bags.
Almost every community in this area had a mandate of some sort forbidding their use, pre-pandemic. Store One, you can’t use those in this store, our store rules don’t allow it.
Store Two, if you want to use your own bags, you can bag your own groceries. Gee, thanks, great customer service.
I really enjoyed bagging my groceries while the cashier stood and watched me. I’m sure it also made the customer behind me happy as well.
It appears stores are obeying the letter of the law but certainly not the intent. Is it so difficult to try and help the earth stay just a little greener?
Christine Beote
Beverly
||||