On Monday I was shocked to learn of a proposed 60 megawatt fossil-fuel-burning power plant to be built in Peabody (“Peabody gas plant faces opposition,” April 12). Not only was I shocked that someone would think of building a fossil fuel plant in 2021, but I was shocked that neither I nor anyone know knew about this. And, these plans, which call for erecting a 90-foot smokestack in Peabody, have been in the works since 2016.
Now, I don’t mean to brag, but, I’m a bit of a local politics nerd. I’ve sat on the executive board of the Peabody Dems from 2015 through 2019. Yet, even I was completely unaware of this project. I’ve not heard of any community meetings. I got two — yes, two — identical letters signed by our esteemed mayor to brag about the resolution of the proposed cell tower that bedeviled the lives of Ward 1 residents for some time. However, Mr. Bettencourt has never brought this issue to the attention of the local Dems. None of the city councilors who sit on that committee ever breathed a word. Why this silence – unless this silence indicates support.
Something stinks. Once again, a tiny cabal of local elites, who honestly, in their heart of hearts, think they know better than you, have decided an issue without any discussion. There was more outcry about the Peabody recreational marijuana ban than there is about a 90-foot smoke stack that is going to poison the children of Peabody. Not to mention this that plant is going to cost us Peabody ratepayers millions, be outdated in less than 30 years, and will suck up the money Peabody needs to invest in 21st century and 22nd century infrastructure.
The people of Peabody demand to be heard on this issue and those who have kept this issue out of the pubic eye must be held to account.
Tristan R. Brown
Peabody
