To the editor:
Salem residents received a postcard from Mayor Kim Driscoll advising of the online way to access a COVID-10 vaccine. In her same letter she also advised that nobody will need provide proof of citizenship. If there was a political ploy intended to garner support for her performance as mayor through sending bad examples, Kim Driscoll showed it, loud and clear.
Making vaccination eligibility and access the same for people residing in the country illegally on the similar plane is an insult and disgrace. It discriminates against people who are either Americans by birthright or here through lawful entry and vetted by an immigration officer.
Mayor Driscoll, not just as a public official but by experience as an admitted attorney, is certainly in a position to know this goes against her oath of office. Her support for the undocumented population clearly goes against federal jurisprudence. The mayor seems to want to govern by the ease of popularity movement as opposed to the oath she swore on, attesting that she will enforce and subscribe to all laws as written or follow a prescribed mechanism and established protocol for the change of legislation that is either outdated nor any longer meet the needs of the American people. She had done neither. The lessons by which Salem residents and visitors need subscribe became obsolete. Mayor Driscoll seems to court her agenda as she moves along.
Russell Grand
Salem
Editor’s note: The decision to offer the COVID-19 vaccine to undocumented immigrants does not lie with the mayor’s office. Both the federal and state governments are offering the vaccine free of charge to all residents, regardless of immigration status.
