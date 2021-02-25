To the editor:
Increasingly the Salem community is being informed about our exposure to coastal flooding as a consequence of climate change. It’s not really news, however, since Salem completed a hazard mitigation plan update in 2011 using FEMA pre-disaster planning grant money. But that assessment must have been put on a shelf like so many others where no one pays any attention to what it said. As part of that assessment of “flooding, high winds, winter storms, brush fire and geologic hazards,” the updated 2011 goals included: "Encourage future development in areas that are not prone to natural hazards."
Then, a year ago, the city held a public meeting indicating that a hazard mitigation plan had been developed to reduce our “vulnerability to natural hazards such as flooding, hurricanes, and winter storms.”
And yet, here we are as the Salem Planning Board reviews an application for an ambulance dispatch center on the edge of the North River at 4 Franklin St. that will inevitably be impacted by coastal flooding. What foolishness. What lack of planning leadership. What lapse in city management. Even if the ambulance building were to be raised three feet above the flood zone (known as fill and build), the resulting displacement of flood waters will surely mean greater impact on abutters and the inevitable inability to access the proposed six-bay ambulance facility garage during storm surge flooding.
In fact, the February 2020 hazard mitigation plan presentation noted: "Development of new critical use facilities outside future flooding levels" and "limit or restrict development in future flooding areas."
For those here who are shaking their heads at this winter’s collapse of the Texas power grid and disruption of municipal water distribution systems, look at what we’re doing as low-lying coastal sites are being developed with no good end possible, knowing the inevitable impacts of flooding due to climate change.
So, take a moment to think: If Super Storm Sandy had landed farther north on the East Coast, what would have happened in Salem?
Polly Wilbert
Salem
