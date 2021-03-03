To the editor:
The city of Beverly should terminate all activity associated with the former McDonald’s site on the waterfront until required compliance with all applicable laws and regulations is clearly defined and approved.
The property was purchased using a grant from the state Department of Environmental Protection. Per the grant, it is now Article 97 open space recreational parkland. It is the intent that it remain as such in perpetuity. If the city’s current plans remain unchanged, the property will no longer be open space recreational parkland. It will not comply with the applicable grant legal obligations. Numerous approvals and actions are required if it is no longer to be categorized as Article 97 parkland. None have been obtained.
It has been argued that the city’s home-rule petition, which was approved by the Legislature last year, authorizes use of the property for the intended 300-seat, high-end restaurant. This is incorrect. It merely authorizes rental of the property for the use obligations enumerated in the grant. The grant requires a small restaurant to be located in the previously existing McDonald’s building. Since this is no longer possible, the grant obligations must now be revised to reflect a new obligation commensurate with the original grant requirements. Who is responsible for the significant cost to replace the demolished McDonald’s building if compliance with grant and home-rule petition obligations are enforced?
Section 3 of the approved home-rule petition is very specific that the obligations of the grant continue to apply. A primary grant obligation is that the property will be Article 97 open space recreational land. Using the property for the intended large restaurant will eliminate all open space recreational parkland. If this planned usage is allowed, per Article 97 the property must be replaced with other land of equal value and utility. Where? How will it be funded?
All work should be terminated until legal approval has been obtained for all intended activities on the site. Significant funding is being spent on illegal tasks not authorized by the grant. Who is responsible for paying the cost of these unauthorized activities?
Near-term enforcement of all grant obligations must occur. Compliance with all of the home-rule petition obligations is mandatory.
George Whitney
Peabody
