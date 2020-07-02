To the editor:
I am saddened to see once again that the Arts is always one of the first things to be cut when the budget gets tight. I am a former elementary school teacher who is now a professor at Salem State University (SSU) preparing students to be elementary school teachers. I have discussed with my students the lack of value for the Arts that is often witnessed in some school districts. It is typically seen as an extracurricular activity and not an essential priority compared to academic content courses.
There is a breadth of literature that argues the opposite. Research shows that the arts contributes to academic achievement and student success. Data from the National Educational Longitudinal Study of 1988, published by the U.S. Department of Education in 2002, showed that students with high arts involvement scored higher in academic measures, such as standardized tests, than students with lower arts involvement. More recently, in 2019, a study by the George Mason University Arts Research Center found a link between the arts and better grades in middle school.
Personally, I took as many arts courses as I could when I was in college and have benefited in countless ways. It helped define who I wanted to be and I continue to include the arts in my personal and professional life. The arts were always an integral part of the elementary classrooms that I taught. It was not just a separate add-on. Students drew their observations in science journals, analyzed geometrical patterns in paintings for math, learned how to weave in social studies, and read and wrote poems in language arts. In my college classrooms I sometimes have students express their ideas and thoughts by drawing rather than writing. I always take a sketch book when I travel and I have a nice collection that dates back to the 1990s. Recently, painting and playing music have helped me with the grieving process after my father died.
I understand that budget constraints require hard decisions to be made. What I don’t understand is why the arts are always in the first rounds of cuts. Salem is a better place because of what SSU brings to the community and one of those things is the Glassworks Studio. Last year we saw the closing of the preschool on SSU’s South Campus and at the end of the next academic year when their lease will not be renewed at the Enterprise Center, Salem will be losing an internationally known arts program and that is a great disappointment.
Dennis Sanchez Rosemartin
Salem