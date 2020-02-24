To the editor:
On Feb. 7, more than 100 people affected by disability and their parents or caregivers, attended Night to Shine, sponsored by the Tim Tebow Foundation, hosted by North Shore Community Baptist Church and Boston North Shore Young Life. Night to Shine is an unforgettable prom night experience, centered on God’s love, for people with special needs ages 14 and older.
Many individuals, companies and organizations came together to make this event a success. Nearly 300 volunteers from area churches, Young Life, Gordon College, Gordon-Conwell Seminary, and the community worked together to make the evening memorable.
We would like to thank the following businesses and organizations for their generous support:
Blue Marlin Grille, Essex; Bridgewell, Peabody; Burnham’s Catering of Essex; Build A Party, Marlborough; Carroll’s Florist, Beverly; Cristina’s Bridal, Andover; Daniel Tuck Videography, Wenham; Domino’s Pizza, Beverly; Ellie’s Pizza, Beverly; Gordon-Conwell Theological Seminary Media Services, Hamilton; Hale Street Tavern, Beverly; and Honeycomb, Hamilton.
Also, Jacqueline’s Gourmet Cookies, Salem; Jersey Mike’s Subs, Swampscott; Joni and Friends New England, Londonderry, N.H.; Kerrie James Photography, Salem; Ludwig’s Limousine, Peabody; North Shore Community College Cosmetology Program, Middleton; Northeast Arc, Danvers; and Pride’s Deli and Pizzeria, Beverly.
Also, Rachel James Photography, Waltham; R.L. Appleton, Inc., Lynn; The Salon, Danvers; Shubie’s Marketplace, Marblehead; Stop and Shop, Beverly; Super Subs, Beverly; and Tracey Westgate Photography, Hamilton.
Debbi Tuck
Janet Bjork
Night to Shine
Beverly
