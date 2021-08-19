To the editor:
After reading the opinion for the Swampscott Conservancy (” Support the rail trail and fight climate pollution,” Aug. 14), I understand their concern about invasive plant species. But by putting up stockade fencing on both sides of the trail, it prevents animals from crossing an area that was undisturbed for decades. They have no free range to come and go now because there is a stockade fence blocking their access and routines.
My fear is the continued construction. The landowners are now demanding fencing for privacy. The animals are now forced to go out into the streets to bypass the fencing. There are vernal ponds where ducks bring their young. Are we going to be putting fencing in these areas and displacing ducks throughout? Harold King Forest has been a focus but I am wondering why these ponds behind the middle school are being ignored.
I would also like to see a detailed plan on the costs of finishing the trail. Nothing has been presented to Town Meeting. The trail has started at the easiest starting point and I would like to see what the costs are going to be when the trail comes up to the Paradise Road section, which is elevated by 30 feet at least. It must be ADA compliant. I foresee this as being an expensive project far beyond the initial estimates. Are we going to continue with stockade fencing throughout this trail? I personally do not find that appealing and I think we need to pause and decide how much more should be spent.
Edward Mulvey
Swampscott
