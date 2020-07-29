To the editor:
Everyone has his or her own opinion as to the cause, control and or solution to the current unrest in our republic. I venture mine not because I feel it to be superior to anyone else’s but only because I have spent the last 40 years of my life in the criminal justice system, first as a district attorney in New Jersey who commanded various street and gang units, then as chief counsel to the San Diego County Superior Court criminal division, and for the last 20-plus years as lead appellate defense counsel in almost 20 death penalty cases in California.
Very sadly, many a disproportionate number of the defendants I have come across in my career were African Americans. As my career turned to represent them on literally life-or-death matters, I was forced to confront many unpleasant facts, including my own perceptions and complicity, about why they were where they were and what led them there.
We are making a terrible mistake blaming this unrest on “the cops.” Yes, there are some racist cops who do terrible things. However, to think that we can have “justice” in this country simply by firing or jailing the worst of them, and shaming the rest, is to once again evade the true problem. The police are not the cause of the rage. As a symbol of order in a broken society, they are simply its focus.
The cause of the problem is America’s original sin, committed in 1789, a sin we pay for dearly today. In order to get the 13 colonies to agree to form the United States, an unchristian compromise was reached; that the most execrable of human institutions, the enslavement of one race by another, was to be institutionalized by the U.S. Constitution. This deal with the devil immediately split us into two societies; one, by law, inferior to the other.
While the 13th Amendment ended slavery as law, slavery’s effect was felt throughout our nation, especially the South, until this day. Families were torn apart, education discouraged, economic activities limited, people herded into Northern slums to escape Southern lynchings and church burnings.
As a nation, we are very good at finding scapegoats, whether they be the police, immigrants, homosexuals, Native Americans or Jews, to blame for our national sins. It is all part of a horrible lie we keep telling ourselves, that the accumulation of money and things while ignoring our principles can bring us peace, and that the allegiance to a piece of cloth can substitute for the hard job of bringing the light to the world.
There is no peace and little light emanating from our nation. We now have a mentally disordered president who seeks to remain in power by stirring up all the lies and hate he can. He has threatened the end of our democracy itself, by the use of military force against our fellow Americans. For the most part, we sit glued to the TV as, once again, our children take to the streets to find America.
We must use our vast resources, now in the hands of a very privileged few, to bring educational and economic opportunity and positive change for all Americans. There is no one else left to blame. There is no one left to shackle, or lynch, no more churches to burn. No more jungle villages to level, no more dictators to support. No more quarterbacks to worship. There is just us. Our kids. My 3-year-old grandson. Your granddaughters.
When troops come to the streets of Boston, to the sacred Common where the Sons of Liberty risked all, where will we be? What will we do? Not only can it happen here, it is happening here. Virus or not, it is time to stand up now, even at the risk of our own safety, before we lose America forever, and enemies of freedom and justice inherit God’s good earth.
Glen Niemy
Salem
