To the editor:
More than 48 million people have filed for unemployment benefits for the first time in the past 16 weeks. We applaud the Massachusetts delegation in signing on and voicing support for the Heroes Act, a comprehensive coronavirus response bill. However, the months of inaction from Mitch McConnell and his accomplices is unconscionable. In the midst of a historical movement for racial justice, we now have evidence that proves Black Americans have been disproportionately affected by the coronavirus crisis.
According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, Black Americans are five times more at risk of contracting COVID-19 than white people. In Massachusetts, Black Americans are experiencing the health consequences of systemic racism. Meanwhile, Black unemployment has more than doubled since April. With the passage of the Heroes Act, working Americans would receive hazard pay of up to $10,000 for essential workers, 43% of whom are people of color. We’re running out of time and lives are on the line. Congress, it’s time to act on the Heroes Act.
Adam Kaszynski
President, North Shore Labor Council
