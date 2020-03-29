To the editor:
Benjamin Shallop’s well-written March 27 letter to the editor (”Moulton’s China resolution fuels racism”) fully echoes my feelings regarding the decision by our congressman to co-support a resolution condemning China’s response to the COVID-19 pandemic. I too felt extreme disappointment and frustration when I heard of his action.
China’s initial lack of response was, in my opinion, due to an intense fear by the local Chinese authorities to admit to the existence of any growing sickness that might be due to a virus. It is unfortunately the usual “head in the sand” response from local authorities who fear retribution from higher authorities and is systematic in any dictatorial society.
Once made aware of the problem, the central government and President XI acted quickly and effectively to attempt containment. Far more so than what we are experiencing from our own federal government under Donald Trump.
This is a pandemic, a world problem that requires close communication and cooperation from world leaders.
Reacting to an obvious false conspiracy theory does not help at all, and as Mr. Shallop noted, the ricochet effect could well result in adverse effects. Very poor judgment from Congressman Moulton.
Jeff Simons
Salem
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.