To the editor:
I read the article “Lack of transparency cited by power plant foes” in the April 21 edition after buying it at retail with great interest. As a retired electrical engineer with almost 30 years experience in industry, I have a somewhat different view than the average citizen. While I agree that the power company in question, Massachusetts Municipal Wholesale Electric Company, has been less than forthcoming about its plans, I am not opposed to a plant in principle. As a customer of another municipal utility, Reading Municipal Light Department, I understand the need to provide additional sources of energy to meet increased demand. As always, the devil is in the details about such needs. How big does it need to be? Where should it be located? What type of fuel should it use? These are all legitimate questions for residents to ask and have answered before any plant is approved for construction. On the other hand, we shouldn’t let “Not In My Backyard” (NIMBY) stop all projects cold.
So called “green” energy sources, like wind and solar power, are intermittent and consume large amounts of land, land that is necessary to grow food and provide housing. While certainly a useful part of any energy infrastructure, we still need to supply a certain amount of base demand from conventional sources, such as fossil fuels and nuclear power. Natural gas has lowest amount of carbon content, by molecular weight, than any other fossil fuel, and we have enough domestic supplies of natural gas available to be self sufficient for decades to come. We actually export natural gas to other countries. This could be a golden opportunity to evaluate alternative technologies, such as fuel cells. A conventional gas-fired steam turbine power plant is, at best, about thirty percent (30%) efficient in converting the energy of the fuel into electricity. Fuel cells are more than 90% efficient in converting fuel energy into electricity. A fuel cell plant could be modular, adding cell stacks as demand increases, and providing redundancy, so that a single cell failure wouldn’t shut down the entire plant. Fuel cells are in use all over the country. South Bay Shopping Center in Dorchester uses fuel cells provided by Bloom Energy Corporation to power its operations, as a local example. This would be a golden opportunity to evaluate fuel cell technology at a larger scale than previously used, an opportunity that we should evaluate very seriously. Cost is always an issue, of course, but if a fuel cell system can be cost competitive, it’s definitely worth pursuing. Think about it.
Robert Atkinson Jr.
North Reading
