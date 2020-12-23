To the editor:
On Dec. 16, the Salem Council on Aging held its annual holiday party. Like everything else this year, this one was a bit different. It was a drive-thru event that witnessed over seventy seniors participate.
Sponsored by Mayor Kim Driscoll, a nourishing meal was provided and Santa was on hand to give everyone a little present. Organized by Rosanna Donahue, COA activities coordinator, who was assisted by helpers Kathy McCarthy, program manager; Marcus Cole, Park and Recreation activities coordinator; Lynne Barrett, outreach social worker; Anne O’Shea, transportation coordinator; Heather Ross, principal clerk and COA board members Alice Williams and myself, the party was a great success.
All the people who attended this event had a wonderful time reconnecting with folks not seen in months, seniors and helpers alike. The holiday spirit abounded. Many thanks to Mayor Driscoll for her generosity and to COA Director Terry Arnold for her leadership and good will. On behalf of the Board of the Council on Aging, happy holidays to all our seniors. May they be joyous.
Lynda Coffill
Chair
Board of the Salem Council on Aging
