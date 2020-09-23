To the editor:
Ward 7 City Councilor Steve Dibble has submitted a council order asking for an investigation into why he can’t convince a majority of council members to agree with him.
His screed asks the City Council to investigate Mayor Driscoll’s “bullying,” “lying” and “illegal” actions in convincing the City Council to support her proposals, not his. (He has since admitted he has no proof or examples of her doing so.)
Mr. Dibble charged that Mayor Kim Driscoll, in her zeal to win on her initiatives, has been lobbying City Councilors trying to convince them to support her.
There is an awful lot to unpack here.
My first thought is to question whether Mr. Dibble would have introduced his order had the mayor’s name been Ken, not Kim?
My second thought is to wonder why Councilor Dibble believes that a mayor wanting to “win “ on affordable housing, the budget, and alternative modes of transportation is a bad thing?
Next up is the disservice Dibble does to those actually bullied, by confusing bullying to politics. Bullying is real. To consider oneself “bullied” based on receiving calls from voters is a profound misunderstanding of the term.
Finally, moving forward, how can Councilor Dibble work with the majority of councilors he has concluded are dupes, rubberstamps and sycophants because they support things that he does not?
I have been involved in Salem for many years, but now, as simply a resident/business owner, I call on Councilor Dibble to withdraw his petulant and baseless orders, apologize to the mayor and councilors that he sullied, and look into the mirror to find the actual reason he is incapable of gaining support for his initiatives.
William Luster
Salem
