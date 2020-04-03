To the editor:
I am responding to the April 1 letter “No call for postponing important council business.” There are many people with varying opinions on Salem’s issues. I take exception to the writer’s characterization of the councilors who don’t share all her views as “obtuse” and “privileged.” I’d like to respectfully remind the writer that fewer than five months ago these councilors were elected into office by the same citizenry that elected the councilors who share her opinion. It is false to label them as “out of touch with their constituents.”
It is shortsighted to not realize that there are varying concerns and thoughts on housing/zoning proposals. Reasonable people can disagree on this important issue and the expectation that all councilors should be in lockstep is unfortunate. I respect and appreciate the job all our councllors are doing, even those who do not think as I do. And I will continue to vote for those councilors who are not afraid to stand up with opposing views.
Anne LeBlanc
Salem
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.