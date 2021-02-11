To the editor:
On Halloween Eve in 1938, Orson Welles interrupted his broadcast of H.G. Wells “War of the Worlds” to “report” an alien invasion that panicked his listeners. They believed it because it mimicked a true radio alert.
Sadly, in spite of, or perhaps because of, our advanced technology, people still tend to believe without question bizarre fantasies and untruths found on social media. Although many of them can be easily disproved, either readers neglect to verify the facts via multiple online fact-checker sites or hold an agenda of hate, which makes them reject any proof contradicting their beliefs, no matter how absurd. Regarding Congresswoman Marjorie Greene who was recently removed from her committees, I cannot say why she has been fooled by so many conspiracy theories, but one thing is certain: She endangers our nation as a member of Congress.
Anyone who cannot or will not discern fact from fiction or truth from lies is not fit to govern the nation. In the case of QAnon, what makes that so dangerous is that unstable individuals sucked in by this evil fantasy are apt to perpetrate violence against the “villains” -- Hollywood celebrities and Democrats. If the creators of this sick “game” as they call it, did not have a sinister intent to bring harm to people, why did they not use little green men from Mars as the bad guys? It seems no one is safe from a multitude of crackpot postings on Facebook and Twitter. God help us all.
Kathryn J. Morano
Danvers
