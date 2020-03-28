To the editor:
Driving around Salem this spring, it is hard not to notice the good job city workers have been doing around the city cleaning up public places. The unusual good weather and lack of snow since December has enabled them to tackle places like the lovely little triangle at the corner of Hawthorne Boulevard and Derby Street or the small sidewalk garden at Lafayette Park, for instance. They have been clipped, raked, and cleaned up to the nth degree, ready to pop into bloom, and are a real pleasure to see by passersby and drivers alike. I understand we can credit Ray Jodoin and his crew at the Department of Public Works for that. City work can be a thankless task -- too much blame and not enough credit. This crew obviously takes pride in its job. Thank you, Ray and crew.
Sandi Power
Salem
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.