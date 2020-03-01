To the editor:
Thanks for the great letter on Feb. 21 by Chip Ford titled “Death with dignity restores personal liberty.” After watching how much my father suffered before he died last year, my family and I wanted to join the call for the Legislature to pass The “End of Life Options Act.”
I attended a public presentation recently about this issue of medical, compassionate aid in dying, and whether Massachusetts should nine other states around the country in legalizing the Death with Dignity option for the terminally ill.
Some people in the audience opposed it, claiming that with hospice care and advances in pain management, no one faces extreme suffering at the end of life. Hospice services were wonderful for my father, but unfortunately were unable to relieve his extreme pain he experienced at the end of his life. He once told me he would never want to go out like this and if at all possible would want to end his suffering before it became unbearable.
There are just too many similar situations occurring every day around the country, and that’s why my family and I are speaking out for passage of these laws that offer people the option of a humane, peaceful and painless death in their sleep after self-administering a medication prescribed by their doctor.
Please join me in contacting your state legislators (malegislature.gov) and urging them to support and pass this bill.
Diane Bourgeois
Marblehead
