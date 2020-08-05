To the editor:
As I was reading Mr. Niemy’s July 29 letter on “Confronting America’s original sin,” I was taken by its cogent, articulate presentation of the ills affecting our country. Then I got to the third to last paragraph.
Mr. Niemy was making an intelligent argument for his position, but including the words “mentally disordered” to describe our president was so unnecessary as to make me cringe and disregard his entire piece. Remove those two words and his statement does not change. Including those words only serves to inflame the situation he decries,
What a shame. Mr. Niemy was writing a well-considered statement. How unfortunate that he let his opinion of President Trump get in the way of an otherwise excellent exposition of the conditions in the U.S. today.
Anne V. Quinn
Peabody
||||