To the editor:
Apparently Councilor Steve Dibble doesn’t think that the citizens of Salem are capable of critical thinking (”Councilors, without evidence, accuse mayor of bullying,” Sept. 18). He doesn’t think that we have the intellectual capacity to listen to the words that come out of the mouths of city councilors, observe the actions that city councilors take, draw our own conclusions about those words and actions, and then speak our minds about them. In his mind we can’t possibly be that intelligent, instead we must all be pawns being manipulated by some nefarious plot! At least that is the message I received when I saw him introduce an order calling for an investigation into the “intimidation tactics” by the mayor’s office (the introduction of which he completely bungled during the City Council meeting).
Cotton Mather once said during the Salem Witch Trials “(t)hat there is a Devil, is a thing doubted by none but such as are under the influences of the Devil,” and that seems to be the approach Dibble is taking here. He would do well to remember the history of the city he represents as he quixotically lashes out at the imagined machinations behind the public criticism of the actions of him and other councilors.
If he is truly troubled by the frustration expressed by the citizens of Salem at certain members of the City Council, maybe he should make the effort to understand why so many are so frustrated before he makes a public call for a witch hunt.
Benjamin Shallop
Salem
